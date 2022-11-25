An opportunity of a lifetime is up for grabs with the Illabo Hotel and Post Office now up for lease.
The hotel is located on the Olympic Highway at Illabo, a village about an hour north of Wagga and 20 minutes north of Junee.
The property owner and current hotelier Tony Espinosa is looking for a new trusted licensee to operate the business whilst he goes travelling.
Mr Espinosa is leasing the hotel through Country Business Brokers Peter Campbell Real Estate and has already had a bit of interest.
Broker Peter Campbell said the hotel-licensed PO lease will likely see an increase in interest in the coming days with warmer weather approaching.
"We're not selling the property, you can run your business there, live there and pay a weekly rent," he said.
A well-known village pub with no nearby competition, Mr Campbell said it is an extremely good opportunity for the right person.
"It's a well-known village pub with a main bar/lounge, dining area, kids playroom, full commercial kitchen licensed PO/store, plus four motel units and a front veranda/sundeck," Mr Campbell said.
"Proprietor has a new one-bedroom self-contained unit with generous undercover areas."
Being village hub, Mr Campbell said the hotel is well-supported by the community and wont have a problem in attracting good business.
"The hotel is literally on the highway, opposite a rest area so it's in a really good spot and the village has a primary school, but it has really nowhere else for residents to meet," he said.
"I sold the current owner the property a few years back and I knew the owner before him and I think it's been a good experience for both of them.
"It's a nice way to make a living."
Mr Campbell said this would also be a good first business for someone with good people skills.
"The post office gives you a guaranteed income, the motel is booked reasonably well and the hotel is up to your own skills," he said.
"I think the enquiries will increase quickly as the weather warms which is pretty normal for hotels."
The business will be available at the earliest from December 1, with Australian Post training compulsory.
The lease includes a $10,000 security Bond and stock estimate of $15,000.00, with a $500 weekly rental including GST and outgoings base year.
Those interested can call Mr Campbell directly on 0412 694 069.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
