The Daily Advertiser

Opportunity for Riverina licensee as Illabo Hotel up for lease

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:23pm, first published November 25 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illabo Hotel owner Tony Espinsoa has placed the property up for lease so he can go travelling:Picture by Emma Hillier

An opportunity of a lifetime is up for grabs with the Illabo Hotel and Post Office now up for lease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.