I do appreciate that getting on top of road maintenance following our crazy weather is difficult, but I would like to nominate the most dangerous pothole as being (drum roll, please) on Ivan Jack Drive heading north, kerb-side.
It may not be the biggest or the deepest but with two lanes of traffic as drivers swerve suddenly to avoid falling into it someone is sure to get side swiped or worse.
Can we fix it please?
On November 15, the world population reached 8 billion people. By 2050 it is expected to reach 10 bllion. Global warming and man-made climate enthusiasts are panicking about world hunger.
If we didn't put so many solar panels on so much beautiful, fertile productive acreage then we could grow more than enough food to feed everybody.
Surely it is better to have a full tummy and less electricity than an empty tummy and some intermittent electricity.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Today I received an email from my health insurer advising me that I had a cashback coming to me.
I made inquiries and satisfied myself it was not a scam.
What concerns me is they suggested that if my banking details had changed, I could either ring them or change my details online with a link provided.
No banking or financial institution, or other reputable company will ever ask for banking details online because of the obvious inherent risks and yet my insurer is one of many businesses offering this "service".
In my opinion it is no wonder some people get caught out when there are companies that offer this facility.
This induces people to become complacent and careless with innocent-looking requests for personal details.
Online scammers are becoming cleverer by the day at deluding their trusting victims.
Perhaps companies could play their part in preventing online scamming by not offering this option, especially in light of recent thefts of personal data.
I have tried to write to my insurer to express my dismay and to request a written reply, to no avail.
Their email is a do-not-reply, and other than ringing and speaking to a receptionist the only other way of contacting them is via a computer operated chat service.
I am not impressed to say the least.
Please government, give us enough to live on.
With the cost of essentials - petrol, food, power and medication - going up drastically pensioners need a bit of extra help.
I would love to see all pensioners receive two one-off payments as we did during COVID-19 just to help us to keep our heads above water.
These additional expenses are eating into my savings that I was hoping to pass on to my five grandchildren.
I have contacted the offices of Amanda Rishworth, Anika Wells and Penny Wong hoping that the Labor Party will listen and give non-working pensioners the help that they urgently need.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.