Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 25

November 25 2022 - 5:30am
The pothole on Ivan Jack Drive in Wagga, during its early stages of formation. Picture by Conor Burke

IS THIS CITY'S WORST POTHOLE? 

I do appreciate that getting on top of road maintenance following our crazy weather is difficult, but I would like to nominate the most dangerous pothole as being (drum roll, please) on Ivan Jack Drive heading north, kerb-side.

