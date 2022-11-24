Narrandera is back open for business, with travellers once again able to drive through the town.
The Sturt Highway between Wagga and the Riverina town opened on Wednesday afternoon, a month after it was closed due to flooding.
The Newell Highway between Gillenbah and Jerilderie also opened days earlier, reconnecting a major thoroughfare for motorists.
Charles Sturt Hotel manager Michael Curtin said the major road's reopening was a "relief" for everyone in Narrandera.
"It's lifting people's spirits I think, people were getting a bit down," he said.
Mr Curtin said the closed highways meant only those who needed to travel to Narrandera did, and forced the regular stream of traffic travelling through the town to take detours.
He said it added hours to his commute from Barellan.
"The only people who were coming to Narrandera were the people who absolutely had to get here," he said.
"It's a relief more than anything."
A section of the reopened Sturt Highway at Gillenbah is under slow/stop conditions and road authorities still advise drivers to allow for extra travel time as a result.
A few kilometres of the Newell Highway is still closed at Gillenbah, with a short detour via Reas Lane in place.
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Gillenbah and Darlington Point.
Gateway Motor Inn manager and owner Andrew Jiang said it was "good news" that the road had reopened.
He said there had been "no travellers" through Narrandera while both highways had been closed.
"I think it's good news for all the businesses here including cafes, motels, and pubs," he said.
"Narrandera is in the middle of Sydney and Adelaide... if the road is closed, the businesses would be dead."
Since the Newell Highway and the section of the Sturt reopened, Mr Curtin said Narrandera had already seen an uptick of people travelling to or via Narrandera.
He said once word got out that the highways were open again, more people would begin visiting.
"It's really the centre of these two highways - people have lunch here, they stay the night," Mr Curtin said.
"Obviously it's still at half capacity but I think it will pick up."
Those travelling further west from Narrandera must detour via Leeton and Whitton to reconnect with the Sturt Highway at Darlington Point.
Heavy vehicles over 26 metres are unable to use this diversion, and instead must use the Olympic Hwy/Goldfields Way to Temora, Burley Griffin Way to Griffith and Kidman Way to Darlington Point.
The eastbound detours are the same in reverse.
Elsewhere in the region, the Riverina Highway and Federation Way between Urana and Hopefield remains closed.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
