Riverina has won bronze at the NSW Combined High Schools boys water polo championships with an impressive seven point win over Sydney East at Oasis Aquatic Centre.
Coach Matthew Hogan said it was great to finally be back in the pool for CHS water polo after two years off due to COVID-19.
"It's always a tricky situation when you bring a team together that hasn't played a lot as a team," Hogan said.
"You tend to find that you build and you improve with each game and we certainly did that, and as we got towards the end of the week, I certainly felt confident about how we could finish in terms of the medals and our goal was to try make the final."
"We didn't quite do that but we certainly played well enough and and dominated the bronze medal game," he said.
There was just one Wagga player in the team, Cooper Gray, who Hogan said had an outstanding week in the pool.
"I'm really hoping that based on his performance he can go back to his club and share that experience with the players that he's involved with and we can see some more Wagga students at CHS next year because he was fantastic this week," Hogan said.
Also standouts for Hogan were Elih Mutsch, Joshua Gould, Rhys Kilo, and Charlie Murphy, with the latter three all selected in the NSWCHS team to compete in July next year.
Riverina School Sports executive officer Terry Willis said he doesn't remember the last time three Riverina players were selected in the CHS team.
Hogan said his team all enjoyed their time at the pool, with nothing but positive feedback.
"It's nice to see the emphasis this week is on school water polo, and it's a school-based event. So, supporting those students who are developing their skills, trying to pursue other pathways in the sport, and developing the game," Hogan said.
Willis was also pleased with the sportsmanship and level of play on display across the week.
"What an outstanding tournament, seriously. I mentioned to the crowd out there that if you're not converted to water polo, and you watched that final we just had, you would be now as a sports lover," he said.
The outstanding final between Sydney North and Hunter couldn't have been closer, with the game forced into a penalty shootout that saw Sydney North prevail 17-15 victors.
With the lead jumping back and forth between the sides all game, the crowd was up and about cheering their preferred side.
The medal ceremony was delayed after a player was called into the judiciary, however Willis assures the incident was not reflective on the week's event.
"There was a need for judiciary to be held but it was a single incident and the manner was dealt with so professionally by those involved with the consequences to be shared later on," he said.
Willis said it was a reminder they're playing in a high contact sport, with teenage boys "full of testosterone".
"You don't judge four days over a ten second incident, it's been great week," he said.
The CHS open side will compete against NSW and Queensland combined public, private, and Catholic schools in July next year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
