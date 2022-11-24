The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Riverina wins bronze at water polo championships in Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Gould, of Albury High School, shoots during Riverina's round game against eventual gold medal winners Sydney North. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina has won bronze at the NSW Combined High Schools boys water polo championships with an impressive seven point win over Sydney East at Oasis Aquatic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.