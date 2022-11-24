Early Christmas shopping is encouraged, but don't panic if you've missed the chance Advertising Feature

If it's not already in your cart, there's no need to worry just yet, if you plan it properly. Shutterstock picture.

Gear up retailers, this Christmas is going to be a big one for spending.

And shoppers also need to be on the ball, a last minute mad dash to the shops can add a lot of stress to the silly season.

Australian retail sales are set to remain strong over the festive trading period, with consumers to continue spending in the face of cost-of-living challenges.



This is according to the most comprehensive Christmas insights ever released by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with strategic partners Roy Morgan and Salesforce.

Early shoppers are forecast to spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period (November 14 - December 24), which is up 3 per cent on last year.



Hospitality businesses are also set to flourish in the run up to Christmas, with over $9 billion in trade - up 16.3 per cent on 2021. ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the forecasts point to upbeat trading conditions in the run up to Christmas.

"Retail sales are running at record levels at the moment and our forecasts show sales will remain strong for the remainder of the year.

"There's a delayed lag associated with rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, so there will inevitably be a softening of sales, but it appears that won't occur until next year.

"The Cyber Weekend sales are growing in popularity every year, and that's set to provide retailers with good momentum for their festive trade," he said.

Something to be aware of is that even though 84 per cent of sales will take place prior to the week of Christmas, there is always a surge of panic buying.

Retail supervisor Emma Messenger said Christmas is an extremely busy time for her store, especially with last minute shopping.

"Customers will often say things like 'Christmas has come around so fast' or 'I've been busy and left it too late'.

"They simply run out of time.

"There can be a lot of panic and frustration as well as rush purchases made," she said.

With not long to go before Santa visits, Emma suggests the following:

Write an allocated gift list

Delegate shopping errands to family members

Take advantage of online shopping - use click and collect options to avoid postal delays

Check items in stock before heading out to shop

Take advantage of extra opening hours or evening/midnight shopping

Purchase generic gifts for those you may have forgotten

Shop with a plan and prioritise - know what you are purchasing and from where