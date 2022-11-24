After having the bye last weekend, Kooringal coach Keenan Hanigan says his side is raring to go with the Colts set to face St Michaels on Saturday.
"We haven't played any cricket for the last five weeks," Hanigan said.
"Then first week up and you get a bye, it was a little disappointing but that's the way the draw goes.
"But the boys are looking forward to this weekend and finally getting out there to play."
After having slow starts of the last couple of seasons, Hanigan was hoping to get the season off on the right foot with a solid performance against St Michaels.
"The Colts are known to be slow starters," he said.
"We are always chasing wins after Christmas and doing it the hard way.
"That's been one of my focuses as first year as coach to really start well and take that pressure off going into Christmas and just enjoying our cricket again."
Despite missing a fair bit of experience for the opening game, Hanigan was pretty happy with how the side was shaping up for the clash.
"It's not too bad," he said.
"We are going to be pretty young, we've got the four Riverina boys out and Andrew Dutton is also out, so we have got five of our regular first graders out.
"But in saying that, I'm pretty impressed with the young ones at the moment, they are rocking up and doing their extras.
"They are really keen to play a high standard of cricket and a few of the boys will get a taste this week and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."
St Michaels were extremely competitive against South Wagga last week, with Hanigan knowing they are going to have a challenge on their hands this weekend.
"I've been saying it for years, I think any game you play in Wagga Cricket is a hard game," he said.
"Everyone is capable on their day and St Michaels showed up last week and by all accounts they played pretty well.
"I didn't see the game, but I spoke to (Blues coach) Joel Robinson and he said the same thing and they came out firing.
"That's what we have got to do, we have got to match what they come out with and see what happens."
Alex Smith will come into the first grade side after some good form in second grade while Cooper Manson will also get given an opportunity at the top of the order.
