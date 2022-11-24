A woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly claiming more than $60,000 for mouse plague relief using fake accounts.
Investigations began in October into claims made to Service NSW for Mouse Control Rebate payments.
It will be alleged 120 payments were made from 10 banks into 120 different bank accounts, totalling $60,000.
Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to Riverina Police District - with assistance from Wagga Region Enforcement Squad (RES) - executed a search warrant at a home on Ferrier Street, Lockhart, about 65km south-west of Wagga at about 9.20am today.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested at the home.
During a search of the property, police seized documentation and a mobile phone relating to the investigation.
The woman was taken to Wagga police station, where she was charged with 10 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and one count of deal with identity information to commit an indictable offence.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Feburary 8, 2023.
Anyone with information about suspected fraudulent activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
