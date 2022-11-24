The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry is hoping his side can keep their momentum rolling when they face Lake Albert on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 24 2022 - 5:15pm
Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry will return to the Bulldogs side this weekend against Lake Albert. Picture by Madeline Begley

It will be a vastly different side that took to the field last weekend, however Wagga RSL will be hoping to keep the same momentum rolling as they face Lake Albert at McPherson Oval.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

