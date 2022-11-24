It will be a vastly different side that took to the field last weekend, however Wagga RSL will be hoping to keep the same momentum rolling as they face Lake Albert at McPherson Oval.
Bulldogs captain Sam Perry comes back into the side for the clash however RSL will be missing Ethan Perry, Charlie Munn, Will Morley, Ethan Bartlett and Sam Smith.
After missing the opening round win, Perry was looking forward to hitting the field on Saturday.
"Yeah it's been a long wait," Perry said.
"Unfortunately last week I was away when the boys put on a bit of a show, so it's good to get back into it."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Perry said the win against Wagga City was a massive confidence boost for the group, with the Bulldogs having a fair bit of success through all of their sides.
"The boys are definitely up and about," he said.
"Across all grades we've been quite successful to start the season and this week we are hoping to add to that and try and take our performance up a level if we can.
"It is a big ask, I think we have five out of first grade and four out of second grade and it really stretches our lower grades.
"But we are excited and we know after this weekend if we win then we are through to a final.
"That's what everyone strives for in cricket, so fingers crossed we can deliver the goods this week."
The Bulldogs will reward some solid performers from their second grade side with Gage Baxter returning to the side while youngster Austin Cornell will get to make his first grade debut.
While disappointed to lose some top tier talent, Perry was looking forward to rewarding some blokes who have been in decent form in the lower grades.
"They are all big losses," he said.
"Obviously with Barts (Bartlett) getting 70 odd last week he's a big loss for us up the top, but it's something that we need to get used to because he's not going to be there every week.
"It's a great opportunity for the lads stepping up and we see a few new faces, but also some that have played ones before."
