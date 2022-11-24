Most encounters with a police officer don't occur during the happiest of times, but one inspector is on a mission to make an exception to that rule.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson is coordinating Wagga's Riverina Police District Toy Drive, which will see gifts given to the most deserving of children.
Wagga police officers have made generous toy donations from dolls to trucks, with community members invited to also contribute, whether it be through cash donations or by dropping a toy down at the station.
"This is the first year that we are doing it in a few years, COVID-19 affected the drive, but one of the things we realised during COVID-19 was that we really need to get out there and get involved in our community and kids in need is something we come across 24/7," Inspector Gibson said.
If anyone knows firsthand the struggle some children face, it is our local police.
"We are open all of Christmas, we obviously don't close and we come across kids during the Christmas period where maybe something bad has happened," Inspector Gibson said.
"So, we have toys we can give out and bring a smile to someone's face because they're kids and we want to help."
The Riverina Police District is working with the Wagga Multicultural Council to provide a lot of our refugee children with gifts through the drive.
"They've obviously left some very difficult situations and are very blessed to be here in Australia and I'm very blessed to have grown up how I grew up and how my kids are growing up so it's just about giving that little bit of Australianess to them," Inspector Gibson said.
"A lot of the jobs we attend can sometimes be the worst day of someone's life and that makes it very difficult for us and this type of positive interaction and positive thing that we can do makes us feel just a little bit better about that."
Residents can donate new and packaged toys to the drive throughout all of December to the Wagga Police Station.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
