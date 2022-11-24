An art show showcasing and selling student works has raised hundreds of dollars for Estella Public School's community.
Organised by principal Tracy Delaney and teacher Leanne Parkinson, the art exhibition held on Tuesday was a first for the new school, and was such a success, it's set to become an annual event.
"We've had a considerable amount of positive feedback on the evening, which was lovely," Mrs Delaney said.
"It was just a lovely opportunity for parents to come and engage with the school, and also have that opportunity to see what the children are learning."
Mrs Delaney said they first wanted to host the event so they could launch a school community fund for families who might be doing it tough.
"The money raised is going towards our school community," she said.
"We can take a bit of the pressure off the other burdens [families might be] going through at the moment and obviously during this difficult financial time, lending a hand," she said.
"Whether it's contributing to a school excursion for their children, whether we're getting a committee together that will organise meals and things like that, that's the purpose behind it."
Students worked on a number of artworks in the lead up to the exhibition, and chose their favourite piece to put on display.
Artists from the community also donated a number of their own paintings and drawings to the school's silent auction.
Mrs Delaney said the student's artwork alone had raised close to $1000, and they were yet to count how much was made from the auction.
"We're still in the process of selling the items," she said.
"A lot of the parents that couldn't make the evening are still contributing to purchasing their children's artwork so we haven't got a total figure."
Mrs Paterson said for the students, the art exhibition gave them a chance to work on something creative and showcase their skills.
"It's been wonderful to see all the different variety of artwork at the talent that we have at Estella Public School," she said.
"We're delighted with the response from the parents coming to visit the school."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
