Estella Public School's first art exhibition a 'success', money raised to go towards helping school community

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 7:00am
Estella Public School student Sarah Naser, 11, with her artwork. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

An art show showcasing and selling student works has raised hundreds of dollars for Estella Public School's community.

