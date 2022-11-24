Ian Donohue is a very proud father after getting the rare opportunity to play alongside both his daughter Alicia and his son Hayden when St Michaels faced Wagga City in second grade.
Ian, who has previously played first grade for St Michaels said it was a fantastic occasion and one that he enjoyed thoroughly.
"It was fantastic and a good opportunity," Ian said.
"There's not too many people that would be lucky enough to play cricket with a son and a daughter at the same time.
"I'm obviously on the back end of my cricketing life and I have played a lot of first grade over the years and second grade over the last few years.
"But I've taken on a bit of a mentoring role captaining third grade this season and trying to bring some more good young cricketers through the club."
Hayden (1-23) and Alicia (1-36) both took wickets during the Cats innings, with Ian proud to see son and daughter combining to dismiss Lucas Livio for 66.
"Alicia and Hayden both bowled well," he said.
"I only bowled one over as I was there more to fill in and make up the numbers.
"Alicia got one and it was bowled Alicia Donohue and caught Hayden Donohue so that was good also."
Ian would be the top-scorer of the trio with the bat finishing with 11, while Alicia remained unbeaten on one not out.
The Bulldogs would fall six runs short of a victory, however Ian wasn't too phased instead enjoying the occasion regardless of the result.
"It's always nice to win, but it was still a special occasion," he said.
"I'd love to do it again if the opportunity arises.
"St Michaels has always been a good family oriented club and it was nice of them to even give us the opportunity to all play together."
St Michaels' second grade side are still looking for their first win of the season and will come up against Kooringal on Saturday at Robertson Oval.
