When planning your Christmas shopping this year, how about showing a little support for the businesses in your local community.
You might be surprised by the amazing and unique gifts you could find.
Overall, the Christmas spending figures are looking good for businesses this year.
Australian Retail Association CEO Paul Zahra said Christmas is the most critical time of the year on the retail calendar and given the financial pressure households are under at the moment, many businesses were feeling nervous about a potential downturn in spending over the festive period.
"However, the good news is that consumers are set to continue opening their wallets in the face of cost-of-living pressures with $63.9 billion to be spent in stores and online in the lead up to Christmas - a three per cent increase on 2021," he said.
These are good figures, according to Larni Boroughs who is the assistant manager of a retail gift store, but she would like to see a majority of that spending for the benefit of local businesses.
"Our store strives to have a special presence in the local community," she said.
"We hire and support local members of the community and are proud to supply our area with beautiful gifts."
Larni's store is ready for the busy Christmas period with great deals and festive displays.
She said stores like hers had a more specialised range of goods allowing shoppers a better selection than a big department store.
"There's nothing better than walking into a local gift shop and seeing the beautiful displays, smelling the wonderful scents and really experiencing the excitement of choosing a Christmas gift.
"Why shop at the big name department stores when there are so many small business stores close by?"
Paul said that for many small businesses, sales are critical in replenishing cash reserves from the pandemic period.
"We are likely to see many Australians bring their spending forward this Christmas, as they aim to get in ahead of inflationary increases, avoid supply issues and secure their gifts well ahead of the Christmas rush."
Gear up retailers, this Christmas is going to be a big one for spending.
And shoppers also need to be on the ball, a last minute mad dash to the shops can add a lot of stress to the silly season.
Australian retail sales are set to remain strong over the festive trading period, with consumers to continue spending in the face of cost-of-living challenges.
This is according to the most comprehensive Christmas insights ever released by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with strategic partners Roy Morgan and Salesforce.
Early shoppers are forecast to spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period (November 14 - December 24), which is up 3 per cent on last year.
Hospitality businesses are also set to flourish in the run up to Christmas, with over $9 billion in trade - up 16.3 per cent on 2021. ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the forecasts point to upbeat trading conditions in the run up to Christmas.
"Retail sales are running at record levels at the moment and our forecasts show sales will remain strong for the remainder of the year.
"There's a delayed lag associated with rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, so there will inevitably be a softening of sales, but it appears that won't occur until next year.
"The Cyber Weekend sales are growing in popularity every year, and that's set to provide retailers with good momentum for their festive trade," he said.
Something to be aware of is that even though 84 per cent of sales will take place prior to the week of Christmas, there is always a surge of panic buying.
Retail supervisor Emma Messenger said Christmas is an extremely busy time for her store, especially with last minute shopping.
"Customers will often say things like 'Christmas has come around so fast' or 'I've been busy and left it too late'.
"They simply run out of time.
"There can be a lot of panic and frustration as well as rush purchases made," she said.
With not long to go before Santa visits, Emma suggests the following:
Write an allocated gift list
Delegate shopping errands to family members
Take advantage of online shopping - use click and collect options to avoid postal delays
Check items in stock before heading out to shop
Take advantage of extra opening hours or evening/midnight shopping
Purchase generic gifts for those you may have forgotten
Shop with a plan and prioritise - know what you are purchasing and from where
"Even with just a little gift planning, shoppers can take the pressure off themselves and have a really enjoyable Christmas," Emma said.