Wagga's CLB 3X3 tournament will jump start on Friday at its new home at the Wagga PCYC.
After a forced hiatus due to the pandemic, the competition will return to its new indoor home after several years played at Wagga beach.
Riverina Bobcats player Nathan Murphy is excited to have the competition back on home soil.
The 3x3 format causes players to take on different playing styles to the traditional five-on-five game, which Murphy enjoys.
"It's definitely a lot more physical, they let you get away with a bit more push and shove, a bit more bumping around and it is a lot faster as well," Murphy said.
"There's no breaks at all, you're basically continuously running back up and down, it's just a lot more fast-paced and that bit more physical than the normal game."
Murphy said he believes Bobcats have a good chance to go far in the competition, with the four-player side ready to hit the court.
Though having familiar teammates is beneficial to the team, Murphy said he's excited to face some new opponents.
"In Wagga you play with a lot of the same people and against a lot of teh same people. Through 3X3 you see different teams and play people you've never seen before, there's a lot more variation in the people you play," Murphy said.
The Wagga CLB 3X3 tournament begins with a corporate cup on Friday before the social, elite and junior competitions begin on Saturday at the Wagga PCYC.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
