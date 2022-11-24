The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL's Sam Smith made a successful debut last weekend for his new club contributing with both bat and ball

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 5:45pm
Sam Smith made a successful debut for Wagga RSL on the weekend, however will miss the clash against his former side on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

After coming across from Lake Albert in the off-season, Sam Smith made a successful debut for Wagga RSL against Wagga City in the opening round of the Wagga Cricket season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

