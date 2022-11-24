After coming across from Lake Albert in the off-season, Sam Smith made a successful debut for Wagga RSL against Wagga City in the opening round of the Wagga Cricket season.
Smith made handy contributions with both bat and ball and said it was good to get a win in his first game as a Bulldog.
"Yeah it was good to have a game with a few mates and get a win," Smith said.
"It was a bit of fun."
After playing first grade at the Bulls last season, Smith said there were a couple of reasons why he decided to move to the Bulldogs.
"I went to school with Charlie (Munn) and a few other boys there," he said.
"Dad also coached and played there for a bit and my mates who I went to school with and played footy with are there, so I'm just having a game with a few of them."
The Bulldogs came away eight-wicket winners against the Cats, with Ethan Bartlett making a cameo appearance and finishing on 72 not out from only 31 deliveries.
While Bartlett was knocking them around the park, Smith was at the other end watching the show unfold from the best seat in the house.
"I just kept putting Barts on strike and enjoyed the show that he put on," he said.
"I was a little disappointed to get out at the end, but it was good to watch him put a few over the fence.
"It was unreal as he hits them as clean as they come and so effortlessly, he puts them over the fence for fun.
"He just told me to wait for the bad ball and I put him on strike and he did the rest really."
Smith scored 20 runs himself and was also economical with the ball finishing with 0-12 from his four overs.
"I thought I bowled alright," he said.
"I came on and the game was getting away from us a bit, it was good to tie up an end and create a few chances and get it back in our favour."
While the Bulldogs play the Bulls this Saturday, Smith will have to wait until later in the season to go up against his former side.
"It will be good to get out on the paddock against them later in the year," he said.
