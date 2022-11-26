The doors at the Wagga Women's Health Centre are now open five days a week to meet the demand of community needs.
Centre acting director Nicole McHenry said the decision to expand the centres hours came after COVID-19.
"After coming out of COVID-19 lock-downs and the changing workforce across the centre and the sector, it was a proactive choice to revisit what the community needs are, and balance that with funded, and other, programs and opportunities, with a fresh set of eyes," she said.
"Through extensive discussions with MPHN and MLHD and engaging with the local and surrounding service providers in our network and wider communities, we have identified what other services are already offering and how we can work with them going forward to service our communities together."
"We have been able to identify what we already knew in principle - that if we open the doors to all women, are welcoming, and listen to what these women are asking for, we can serve our community," Mrs McHenry said
"We have once again begun to accept referrals from other providers, programs and networks.
"With other services often having time limited programs, we are able to be the next stage of support for these women where appropriate, providing opportunity for a smooth transition and aimed directly at increasing womens independence and choices."
The centre will also remain open between the Christmas and New Year period.
The centre will now be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.00pm.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
