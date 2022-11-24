The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Women's Health Centre's 16 Days of Activism campaign 2023 launch

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga Women's Health Centre acting director Nic McHenry and president Vickie Burkinshaw to host array of events for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gendre-Based Violence campaign. Picture by Madeline Begley

Women of Wagga will be able to participate in an array of different activities with the launch of the Wagga Women's Health Centre's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2022 program.

