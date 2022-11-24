Women of Wagga will be able to participate in an array of different activities with the launch of the Wagga Women's Health Centre's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2022 program.
The program launches on Friday and runs until December 11, coinciding with the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign which calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
The events, from yoga to a movie night, are free for women and girls to attend and connect, with the first event, a group walking session, to be held on Sunday, November 27.
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said this year she is hoping the event will be a beacon of positivity for all involved.
"At this time of year it can be a very difficult time, especially for those people who are already suffering from some kind of trauma and because we have been through so much with COVID-19, the bush-fires and now the floods, we've been through a lot and we know that has a flow on effect on our rates of domestic violence," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So, we really wanted to focus this year on focusing on ourselves and on the positive things in the community.
"We really wanted this year to be positive as opposed to in the deficit."
Bringing women together from all different walks of life will also be at the forefront of Mrs Burkinshaw's mind upon the launch.
"With the program, we are trying to make it so that it is for all of the women within our community, so for me personally I'm really excited to about involving our Wiradjuri First Nations people," she said.
"The more we can get people to understand what it is our First Nations people really look forward to, the better, and we know from a domestic violence perspective, they are one of the most affected communities so it's really about saying we are all in this together."
The program also aims to connect women and girls and encourage them to have difficult but important conversations whilst also getting them aware of the services and help available to them.
Wagga Women's Centre acting director Nic McHenry said the theme for this year is 'Unite'.
"The program is also about showcasing what we do here to give more of an understanding of why we do it," she said.
"We are here to work with our community and we take this as an opportunity to breathe new life into what we already do and have people recognise why we do what we do and why we offer the services we do and find out what else the community wants."
To see what events are coming up as part of the program visit: https://waggawomen.org.au/news/2021/11/16/16-days-of-activism-against-gender-based-violence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.