Rainbow markets, outfit decorating and an LGBTI-themed disco are just a few of the exciting events set for the 2023 Wagga Mardi Gras.
Wagga Mardi Gras Committee president Holly Conroy has recruited help to formulate Wagga's best-ever Mardi Gras event, with celebrations running over seven days.
"Organising the Wagga Mardi Gras 2023 was getting a little bit too much for me to do by myself so I decided to start a committee," Miss Conroy said.
The committee comprises of Miss Conroy, vice president Cristy Houghton and several other members who each bring a different skillset to the team.
With a committee on deck and World Pride set to visit, there are some huge benefits for the annual Wagga Mardi Gras celebrations.
"We have been able to incorporate a lot more. We have a whole week of celebrations," Miss Conroy said.
"The committee has been the driving force behind making that happen.
"There's going to be so many things, we have our rainbow markets on Sunday and recovery brunch with the drag queens at Tilly's."
Miss Conroy said an event like this is essential, and with the support of gold sponsors Charles Sturt University (CSU) and Coles, it is an event which has a super promising future.
"It's absolutely important to have these events that are focused on the LGBTI community, especially in regional areas," Miss Conroy said.
"There are so many people in the community screaming out to have a voice of their own and to have a platform where they can express themselves and feel safe about it. The LGBTI community, especially the younger community are really excited about it."
CSU Associate Professor of Social Work Dr Cate Thomas said sponsoring the event is an important step in supporting students, staff and the community to be their true authentic selves, know they belong and really embrace themselves in a safe environment.
"We put floats in every year and just to be part of it, it's just so important," Dr Thomas said.
"Mardi Gras for me, here in Wagga, it's just showing how progressive our community is getting. I really take my hat off to Holly and the committee for constantly being there and advocating for such a beautiful event.
"For me, it's about always moving forward and how we are embracing difference and that multi-talent that everyone has, it's just an important and respectful thing to do and I really appreciate it as someone who identifies as part of the queer community."
Wagga Mardi Gras celebrations will run from March 6 through to March 12, with the parade to take place on the last day as per tradition.
More details will be posted on the Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras Festival Facebook page or at www.WaggaMardiGras.com
