A Royal Australian Air Force recruit who moved across the country to start a new career has been sentenced for drink-driving just months after making the shift.
Police were conducting patrols around Wagga when they observed a white Kia Sorento travelling east on Morgan Street with no registered plates around 12.40am on September 18.
After pulling her over, police spoke with the driver, Ainslie Lamb, and found she had a Victorian permit to drive until the car was registered.
The 27-year-old then failed to produce her Northern Territory licence due to leaving it at home.
Lamb, who lives on base, was subjected to a roadside breath test that returned an alcohol reading above 0.05.
As a result, police arrested Lamb and took her to Wagga police station, where she was placed under observation.
Documents tendered to the court revealed the police noted a "strong smell of intoxicating liquor" around Lamb, that her "speech was slurred" and she was "quite emotional" at the time.
Lamb told police she consumed between seven and eight 200ml "short" glasses of pre-mixed vodka and soda drinks between 8pm and 11.40pm earlier that night. A secondary breath analysis returned a reading of 0.113.
Lamb was asked to surrender her licence and ordered to appear before court on a charge of mid-range drink-driving.
On Wednesday, Wagga Local Court heard Lamb had sold her possessions and moved across the country to join the defence force in April.
Lamb's solicitor told the court it was a "huge gamble to put aside her professional career to get into the forces".
He revealed Lamb's colleagues had graduated and she has been held back in a holding pattern due to her suspension and disqualification and said there was no doubt she had learnt her lesson.
The court heard it was Lamb's first day in court and she was visibly distressed.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd noted she had "given up everything to serve her country", selling "all [her] possessions" and moving across the country to join the defence force. Magistrate Halburd also noted Lamb "has and will continue to receive extracurial punishment as a result of [that] night".
Lamb was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500, but received an interlock exemption order.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
