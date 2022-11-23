The Daily Advertiser

Young have bolstered their squad with the signings of Atu Tupou, Tom Demeio and Ryan Dodson

By Matt Malone
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 5:05pm
Atu Tupou in action representing the Canberra Raiders Cup against Newcastle Rebels this year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

YOUNG have moved to ensure they don't lose any ground on their Group Nine rivals with three signings for the upcoming season.

