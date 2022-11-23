YOUNG have moved to ensure they don't lose any ground on their Group Nine rivals with three signings for the upcoming season.
Canberra Raiders Cup enforcer Atu Tupou will add further size to the Cherrypickers' pack, while Young has also welcomed on board two players from Cronulla's Jersey Flegg squad.
Tom Demeio arrives at Alfred Oval as a 21-year-old hooker or half option and will be joined by fellow Sharks product Ryan Dodson, who is expected to play at lock.
Dodson, the son of country rugby league royalty Mick, played some sevens rugby for ACT Brumbies as well as progressing through the Bidgee and Monaro junior representative ranks.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish expects Tupou, who progressed through the New Zealand Warriors junior ranks, to make his mark in Group Nine.
"I played against him all through the Canberra competition. He's always been a weapon," Cornish revealed.
"He's played at Yass, played at Tuggeranong and he spent the past few years at Queanbeyan Blues.
"We've still got a couple of locals who are hesitant with coming back, some of them want to do travel so they're 50-50 at the moment and if you watch the grand final last year, Gundagai had a a bit of a roll on in the middle so he'll be awesome for us, slotting in the middle there and tidying things up.
"He's a big boy as well, he's got good footwork, he's a bit of a weapon."
Young went within one game of ending a 31-year Group Nine premiership drought this season, but were disappointed by their 34-4 grand final loss to Gundagai.
While he acknowledges the significance of the loss of his brothers Mitch and Tyler, Cornish is happy with how Young is coming together for 2023, particularly now after the three new signings.
"I'm pretty happy with the squad we've got now. We had a good ressies last year so we've got good depth with some guys coming up from 18s as well. I'm still happy with how we're sitting," he said.
"It's obviously very hard (losing Mitch and Tyler), especially because they're in your spine. It's not like you're losing a winger, you're losing your six and your seven, or your full-back, they're key positions and especially Mitchell with his kicking game and organising so I'll have to step back into the halves and try to take that load on."
Demeio, an Australian schoolboy, arrives with a unique story after losing his left eye in a workplace accident a few years back.
"He said it doesn't even worry him now, he's used to it so he's been back playing footy for the last two or three years and he's fine," Cornish explained.
Cornish said he will wait and see after a few trial games exactly where Demeoi fits into Young's team. He expects Dodson's ball-playing ability to be an asset through the middle.
"He'll be good for us. Growing up as a half, in the backs as a junior, he's got the ball skills to play the half role but now he's got a bit bigger, he can play in the middle and still use those ball skills," he said.
