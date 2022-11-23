The Daily Advertiser

Riverina water polo side ready to take on semi-finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:29pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Gould, of Albury High School, puts a shot away for Riverina, past the defence of goal keeper Ryan Hunter, Ethan Green and Cory Webber. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina's combined high school boys water polo side are strong contenders for the state title, after finishing third on the ladder following the first three days of competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.