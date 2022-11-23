Riverina's combined high school boys water polo side are strong contenders for the state title, after finishing third on the ladder following the first three days of competition.
The Riverina school district is hosting the competition in Wagga this year, with Riverina sports convener Terry Willis saying there's been an incredibly high standard of play.
"The level of play is outstanding there's Australian representatives to come that are in the pool this week and some that are already at that level in their age group," Willis said.
"There's some really big units getting around as well, we've got a boy in one of the teams that just played not that long ago in the World Championships in Europe, so its an amazing level of player and an great opportunity for our Riverina boys to be playing with and against those guys."
Eight of the ten school districts in the state are being represented at the competition, and Willis said the association has had nothing but positive feedback from travelling competitors.
"I've got the benefit of being able to walk around talk to parents and coaches and they are really happy with everything, we've been really well supported by Wagga water polo and the Oasis," Willis said.
Competition over the first three days has been hotly contested with Willis saying it can be a brutal game.
"Unless your a water polo head and know what to look for, you don't know how much is happening underneath the water," he said.
Despite some friendly fire, competitors have all played clean and fair games.
Riverina's final round game against competition favourites Sydney North was a 5-11 loss, but it was generally agreed the score didn't reflect how tight the game actually was.
With the semi-finals to be played on Thursday, Riverina will play Hunter at 10am, with hopes to make it into the afternoon's final.
Hunter emerged 15-7 victors when the teams played earlier in the week.
"We've had four really good wins so far and we'll roll on into the semi finals tomorrow," Willis said.
The Riverina team is dominated with students from Albury, and Willis said it is common for teams to have a large selection of players from the same area. "Our Riverina team is dominated by Albury players, but a few years ago it was dominated by Wagga players, so that's a bit cyclical too," he said.
In its 40th year, the NSW combined high school (NSWCHS) polo competition rotates host districts annually, with each area hosting once every ten years.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
