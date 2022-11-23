The Daily Advertiser

Wagga local makes podium at crossfit Down Under Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CrossFit Morph athlete Scott Woodhouse with his bronze medal haul at the Down Under Championships in Wollongong. Picture supplied

Wagga's Scott Woodhouse has returned home after winning bronze at the crossfit Down Under Championships in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.