Wagga's Scott Woodhouse has returned home after winning bronze at the crossfit Down Under Championships in Wollongong.
Competing in the Masters 48-54 category, it was a family affair for Woodhouse, whose children Mekenzie and Jake also competed in the competition.
Entry in the Down Under Championships is by invite only, following online applications.
"You qualify online and if you do well enough online, then you go into the finals which is what was on the weekend," Woodhouse said.
"They basically bring out a whole series of workouts that you have to video, and you do this at your own gym, and from there they'll take the top athletes. In my division they took the top eight athletes, in Mekenzie's they took the top 30, and in Jake's they took the top 16."
Woodhouse has been doing cross fit for five years, and described it as a combination of weightlifting, gymnastics, cardio, and strong man workouts.
At the Championships he competed head-to-head with his seven opponents through six workouts.
Lane positions are determined by how well you're performing on the day, so Woodhouse said he was aware he was doing well.
"In the last event I finished third and I didn't realise I did as well as that, I probably thought I'd finished about fifth, but I finished third in three events, so you sort of know but you never are 100 per cent sure," he said.
Heading into the final event, an uphill sand bag run known as the John Cleary Shuffle, Woodhouse was hoping to hold onto third place and said he didn't realise until later that he only narrowly missed out on the silver medal.
"So I sort of looked back on the weekend and to have a look at a couple of mistakes I made in a couple of the workouts that might have cost me, but at the end of the day before I went down to Wollongong I thought the best result I could get was third and that's what I got, so I'm happy with that," he said.
Woodhouse attends the same gym as his children in Wagga, and joined the cross fit community as something to do with his daughter.
"It's a good family even. My daughter started when she was sixteen and I just started doing it with her and then my son started about 12 months later," he said.
"It's a great atmosphere, we all have the same interests and its good people, it's a good vibe about it."
Mekenzie Woodhouse finished 19th in the elite women's category, while Jake Woodhouse competed in the intermediate teams event, where his team came eighth.
Woodhouse said he'll be taking a break after this competition, and is looking forward to the Australia Day Throwdown in Tumut next year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
