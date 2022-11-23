The late Reverend Doctor John Arthur Cohen has been remembered as a "lifelong student".
Born in Mudgee in January 1939, Dr Cohen passed away peacefully at his Bourke Street home on November 13 at the age of 83.
Most of Dr Cohen's early years were spent in Newcastle, where he attended Newcastle Boys High School and then Newcastle Teachers' College.
It was during his first posting in western Sydney, when he was a member of the Church of England Boys Society, that he met his wife Hilary, a member of a similar group for women.
They married in 1964, and since then Mrs Cohen said her husband was "always a student in something".
"He's been a student the whole of our marriage," she said.
"[He has] at least two masters I think, but there's a number of other ones he did for religious studies as far as ordination went."
By the early 1970s, Dr and Mrs Cohen and their four children had travelled to Saskatoon in Canada, where Dr Cohen began a Master of Education Literature at the University of Saskatchewan.
The following year, they moved to Columbus, Ohio, in America where Dr Cohen completed a PhD in children's literature.
When the family returned to Australia, Dr Cohen was the only person in the country with the qualification.
After stints in Armidale and Goulburn, the family moved to Wagga in 1983 when Dr Cohen took a job at the Riverina Murray Institute of Higher Education in the librarian course.
It was at this time he enrolled in a Masters of Letters degree, while he was also taking classes at the Australian College of Theology to become an ordained minister.
Dr Cohen ordained as a deacon in 1985 and was priested in 1987.
National recognition came when Dr Cohen was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to children's literature in 2016, after 28 years as the editor of the Children's Book Council of Australia's journal, Reading Time.
Mrs Cohen said it had become a running family joke to see if he would ever receive one.
"You just didn't believe it was going to happen," she said.
"And then to find out that it was pushed by the people in the children's lit area, I think he regarded it as a tremendous compliment."
Dr Cohen is survived by his wife Hilary; his children Simon, Katherine, Nicholas and Patrick; and his grandchildren Nathaniel, Matthew, Rohan, Logan, Marlies, and Daan.
A service will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church today at 11am. It will be livestreamed via funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au at St Paul's, Turvey Park.
