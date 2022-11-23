The Daily Advertiser

Reverend Dr John Cohen OAM remembered as a 'lifelong student' by family and friends

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reverend Dr John Cohen received an Order of Australia medal for his services to children's literature. He will be farewelled in a service this morning. Picture supplied

The late Reverend Doctor John Arthur Cohen has been remembered as a "lifelong student".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.