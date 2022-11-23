The Daily Advertiser

Parker polls well in AFLW best and fairest count

Updated November 23 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 2:30pm
Alyce Parker accepts her fourth consecutive Gabrielle Trainor Medal at Ivy Precinct on Friday, 11 November. Picture by GWS Giants

Holbrook's Alyce Parker topped off an outstanding season with the GWS Giants accumulating 15 votes in the AFLW's best and fairest count on Tuesday night.

