Holbrook's Alyce Parker topped off an outstanding season with the GWS Giants accumulating 15 votes in the AFLW's best and fairest count on Tuesday night.
Parker was among the top vote holders for most of the night, sitting at equal first after the first six rounds of the ten round season, and equal second after round eight.
Earning just the one vote in the final two rounds of the season, Parker finished equal sixth overall.
She finished as the highest league vote holder for GWS, after taking out her fourth consecutive club best and fairest award last week.
Earlier in the evening she missed out on selection in the All Australian team after she was named in the extended squad earlier this month. Giants had no players included in the 2022 squad.
Brisbane Lions' Ally Anderson won the league's top award with 21 votes.
The season seven AFLW grand final between Brisbane Lions and Melbourne Demons will be played at Springfield Central Stadium on November 27.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
