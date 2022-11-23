Marrar's new A grade head coach is ready to lead the side back into finals in the 2023 season.
Stacey Hofert has signed on with the club for the first time, after she was approached following the conclusion of the 2022 Farrer League season.
"Fiona Willis, who was the netball coordinator this year, approached me to coach next year," Hofert said.
"I didn't say yes straight away, I had to think about it, a bit of convincing, but it's good to get back into netball and coaching and have a bit of a hobby to do outside of work."
Hofert had stepped away from netball in the past 12 months for a break, after nearly 30 years of involvement with the Farrer league.
With history as a player, umpire, and coach, Hofert brings a wealth of experience to the club ahead of her first stint as their A grade coach.
"I co-coached A grade at The Rock for two years and I've coached all different grades throughout the years," she said.
Bringing in a new game plan, Hofert said she's ready to make adjustments to her team throughout the year to ensure they're getting the best result.
"I'm quite competitive. I'll go out and put my best side on each week, which will not be the same side every week, depending on our opponent. It's senior netball, you play tough and strong and you're out to win every week," she said.
Hofert said her goal for the 2023 season is to get Marrar back into the finals after they finished sixth on the ladder in 2022, with a 6-9 win-loss ratio.
Losing several players from their 2022 side, Hofert said she'll be recruiting for approximately three empty spots in the club's top team.
With several netballers playing in Marrar's women's football side over the summer, Hofert doesn't plan on starting preseason until 2023.
"A few of the girls are training now getting ready to play early next year, so we'll start our preseason towards the end of January," she said.
Hofert will be supported by her daughter and current Marrar A grade player, Kadison, who will fill an assistant coaching role, assisting in running training sessions when Hofert is unavailable.
Her two daughters joined the club two seasons ago from The Rock Yerong Creek, and Hofert is excited at the idea of coaching one or both of them.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
