Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 24

November 24 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: Banks cashing out of regional areas is an emergency

In view of the banks closing 72 branches in the last six weeks in rural and regional areas, I suggest we have an emergency on our hands.

