Wagga Lutheran School student Ryan Jose has surprised even himself with a gold medal at the National Track and Field Championships.
Ryan had no track and field experience before his school athletics carnival in May, but was quickly identified as a natural talent.
Making his way through regional, combined independent schools (CIS), and state carnivals, the 10-year-old was selected to compete in the under 10 long jump and the 800m sprint medley relay.
"It's a combined medley relay and it all adds up to 800 metres," Ryan said.
"It's still four people, two people run 200 metres, then 100 metres, and the last leg is 330 metres."
Ryan ran the second 200 metre leg of the relay and said keeping focus during the baton handover was important in making sure the team has a smooth transition between runners.
With a stellar performance, the group easily won the gold medal with a time of 1:56.94, a massive three seconds ahead of silver medal winners South Australia.
Parents Agnes and Richard Jose said they're incredibly proud of their son, and had no idea he had athletic talents before the first school carnival.
"After CIS we realised that he has the potential, so that's when we enrolled him into Little Athletics, because we couldn't find the running blocks," Richard said.
"We knew he was a very talented soccer player but we didn't know about athletics."
Ryan hasn't just been excelling in soccer and athletics though, he was also selected in school rugby league and tennis teams, including in last week's winning Todd Woodbridge Cup team.
Hundreds of athletes from across the country attended the championships at the Queensland Sport and Athletic Centre, and it was reassuring to have some familiar faces around.
"My teammates were Tyrese, William, and Isaac, and I think they're all from Sydney and they do Little Athletics with some of the boys who raced in the 4x100 metre relay," Ryan said.
The medley relay isn't traditionally run at school athletics events, and the team was picked by selectors based on their performance at previous carnivals.
Having competed against each other previously, the boys didn't feel like they were running with strangers.
"We need to have chemistry and get along, try to do our best to encourage each other," Ryan said.
Agnes said the familiar faces and support from friends at home helped Ryan put on his best performance.
"I think that is one of the things that motivated him to give him the courage that 'I can do it,' because he had this support from his friends and the fact that he ran with other athletes from Sydney when he went to Brisbane, he had familiar faces and they ran as a team because they all knew each other from previous events," Agnes said.
With enough time to turn and watch his opponents come over the line, Ryan said he was proud of his achievements.
Since his school carnival in May he's gained significant racing experience, and he felt in his element at his first nationals.
"When I was running I felt more comfortable, and I felt more relaxed," Ryan said.
Ryan also competed in the long jump event, jumping a personal best 4.69 metres, a massive 1.09 metres further than his winning Lutheran School jump just six months ago, and coming fifth overall.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
