Wagga businesses say they are caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to buy now, pay later schemes, welcoming a proposed shake-up to the multibillion-dollar sector.
The federal government will look to regulate the short-term financing products, which includes companies like Afterpay and Zip Pay, as the sector continues to grow and many Australians find themselves in over their heads.
Buy now, pay later [BNPL] accounts grew from 5 million to 7 million last financial year, with most people signed up aged between 18 and 34.
Cobbler Rd owner Hayley Veitch offers Afterpay, and is always surprised at the lack of checks when people set up a BNPL plan.
"It's way too easy ... when we're setting it up it's such a simple seamless process," she said.
"And definitely [regulation] should be looked into.
"Afterpay is great when used correctly, but some people are getting in over their heads, treating it like a credit card really, constantly going and going."
The government believes there is a "regulatory gap that can leave some vulnerable groups in over their head".
A recent ASIC report found 1 in 5 BNPL users had cut back on or went without basic essentials like food, and 1 in 6 took out an additional loan, simply to make their repayments on time.
It also found 21 per cent of users they surveyed missed a payment in the last 12 months. The government wants to place greater scrutiny on the system, which goes largely unregulated.
"It's operating outside the normal credit laws and a lot of people are getting into water - hot water," financial services minister Stephen Jones recently told Channel 9.
Allison Music's Dale Allison welcomes tougher regulation and doesn't think it will affect his business.
He offers a number of BNPL payment options but said he worried about the younger customers he saw using the plans.
"Instead of doing that, they should be learning how to save up. Not, 'the latest thing is out, I'll buy now, pay later'," he said.
Mr Allison said he felt a moral responsibility to customers and often counselled people against using BNPL or using instrument rent-to-own services, which end up costing more than buying the product outright.
"Let them regulate [BNPL] all they like, because I'm not a fan of it anyway," he said.
"You feel like as a business you're between a rock and a hard place. I don't want it. but you don't want to miss out on the sales so you have to have it."
Wagga Business Chamber manager Sally Manning said that while these products had an important place in the economy, especially in the younger age groups, that shouldn't come at the expense of their financial stability.
"There is a generation that this definitely appeals to and uses it, but having that greater authority over it will aid people from getting in too far," she said.
The value of BNPL transactions increased by about 37 per cent in 2021/22 to $16 billion - around 2 per cent of Australian card purchases.
The government is currently seeking feedback on the future regulatory framework. Those interested can submit responses to this consultation up until December 23.
