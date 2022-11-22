The Daily Advertiser

Man injured after van crashes on the Burley Griffin Way at Cunningar

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
The scene of the single-vehicle crash involving a van on the Burley Griffin Way, east of Harden, on Tuesday morning. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

A driver has been injured after his van crashed east of Harden on Tuesday morning.

