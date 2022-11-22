A driver has been injured after his van crashed east of Harden on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 12.20am on the Burley Griffin Way at Cunningar.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the male driver sustained minor facial injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
He did not require further treatment at hospital.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said crews found a white single van with a large amount of damage after it had left the road way.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"With the assistance of the NSW RFS Demondrille Brigade crews rendered the area safe and returned to the station a short time later."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.