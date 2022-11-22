An end to the state's flooding situation isn't in sight by the end of the year even if rain holds off, the NSW State Emergency Service's top officer declared during a visit to Wagga.
In the city on Tuesday, SES commissioner Carlene York confirmed the flood event was the biggest the SES had ever confronted and the organisation is preparing to respond to it until at least February.
In response, she said they had deployed the most resources in the organisation's history, including overseas personnel from Singapore and New Zealand.
About 500 volunteers were responding to the floods per day, Commissioner York said SES would bring in more foreign personnel should the floods worsen.
"We are in here for the long term, and so we just need to make sure that our personnel are well rested and ready to come back and help the community," she said.
"At the moment, I'm talking with the Commonwealth and discussing with America and Canada... as to whether or not we need those resources."
Commissioner York said the Bureau of Meteorology indicated flooding would continue until after Christmas without any more rain.
She said she expected SES to continue to respond to flooding until February next year and asked anyone planning to travel over the holiday period to stay up to date with road closures.
"It's really dangerous when people don't know the area," she said.
"When you have visitors coming into these areas, it's important to plan ahead, check Live Traffic as well as the local council sites."
NSW SES incident controller Shane Hargrave said they expected the Edward River to peak at Deniliquin on Tuesday.
An evacuation centre has been set up at the Deniliquin Basketball Centre.
At Moulamein, Mr Hargrave said they were continuing to work with the Bureau to determine how high the water will get.
"It is very dynamic with the amount of water that's going through and the multiple peaks we're seeing through these areas," he said.
"We're still seeing some water coming down Billabong Creek."
Residents were asked to evacuate by 2pm Tuesday.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
