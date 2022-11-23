The Daily Advertiser

Cootamundra's application for an under 16 team to rejoin Group Nine next year was approved at the AGM

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 2:00pm
After last playing in Group Nine in 2019, Cootamundra will re-enter the competition with under 16s next year. Picture by Les Smith

COOTAMUNDRA will return to Group Nine next year via the under 16 competition.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

