COOTAMUNDRA will return to Group Nine next year via the under 16 competition.
In what Group Nine hope could be the first step to a full-time return, Cootamundra had an application for their under 16 team to join the competition approved at Sunday's annual general meeting (AGM).
Group Nine were in full support of Cootamundra's request to enter their under 16s into the competition, particularly given there is likely to be a couple of clubs not field teams in that division in 2023.
It will now be up to Cootamundra to strike a deal with an existing Group Nine club to have their under 16s align with them next season.
Group Nine president Andrew Hinchcliffe described it as a 'no brainer' to welcome Cootamundra's under 16s.
"Coota put in an application for their 16s to join our competition. And it's likely that we'll have a couple of clubs not have 16s so that's pretty easy to accommodate," Hinchcliffe said.
"Obviously with a bye in the draw anyway, with nine teams, you don't have to worry about the impact so that was a no-brainer."
Hinchcliffe pointed out there had been no discussions with Cootamundra beyond the return of under 16s next season.
But he did say Group Nine clubs would love to see a full-time return from Cootamundra, who left Group Nine for the Canberra-based George Tooke Shield after a year's recess in 2020.
"They're club plays in Canberra which has an under 17 competition. I think in the best interests of their team, after having a 15s team this year, they wanted to play in a 16s competition, that was more suitable for the progression and the development of that team," he said.
"Everyone across the group was thinking that could be a stepping stone for something in future.
"We haven't really had any conversations about that but obviously everyone would be welcoming of that as an opportunity and understand the abattoirs in Coota are gaining some momentum and hopefully one day in the future, Coota might want to re-enter Group Nine."
Confirmation of another 16-round season was also ratified at the Group Nine AGM.
It means two teams will miss out on a second bye. After drawing it out of a hat last season, Group Nine will try to accommodate club requests in the 2023 draw.
Hinchcliffe hopes a draft draw will be sent to clubs this week with the expectation it can be finalised shortly afterwards.
Group Nine referees were given a pay rise, their first since 2016.
"Everyone acknowledges the tough role that they play and how critical that role is so that was pretty-well supported," Hinchcliffe said.
Group Nine also launched their draft business plan to create a strategic focus and ensure everyone is working towards the same direction.
Josh Cale and Nick Hall both stood down from the board.
"They were both loyal servants, both good contributors over four or five years now," Hinchcliffe said.
"Time and space just meant that they needed to re-prioritise things in their life. I was really grateful and the group was really grateful for their contribution."
Albury's Mark Daly was elected onto the board, while one position remains vacant and Group Nine hope to fill it in coming months.
