EVER-improving Albury sprinter Mnementh is off to the paddock with an eye towards a city winter campaign next year.
Mnementh continued his remarkable rise up the ranks with a second city victory, this time taking out a $150,000 Benchmark 100 (1200m) on Ballarat Cup day.
It was a strong return to form from Mnementh after finishing 11th behind Front Page in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
It completed a short and sharp preparation with trainer Mitch Beer revealing the horse is off to the paddock.
"He went super, I couldn't be happier," Beer said of Mnementh's performance.
"He didn't come through the Kosciuszko well at all so it was good to see him bounce back because he was flying leading into the Kosciuszko and obviously went disappointing.
"He'll go to the paddock now. Obviously you don't have to be a genius to work out that he's had two runs on a heavy and they've been career highlights.
"He's a fresh horse, he loves a good gap between runs and if we go a month between's runs it's pretty much Christmas and I know we're in uncharted waters weather wise but you're a good chance of getting hard tracks and hot days and that's a bad combination for that horse."
Beer plans to have Mnementh ready to defend his crown in the City Handicap at Albury but fears his rating will now be too high.
He said another tilt at the Wagga Town Plate, or a trip to Warrnambool for the Wangoom, are likely targets.
"He's probably rated a bit high for the City Handicap now," Beer said.
"We'll probably have him up and ready around that time, the end of March, we'll see if his rating is too high for the City Handicap, otherwise we'll go to the Town Plate or Wangoom and race him through winter."
The Ballarat victory took Mnementh's career earnings past $320,000.
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs has his sights firmly set on next year's Country Championships with Tap N Run.
Stubbs continued a brilliant run of form by capturing his second Highway Handicap, this time with Tap 'N' Run over 1400m at Kembla Grange last Saturday.
The win took Tap 'N' Run's career earnings past the $150,000 mark.
Tap 'N' Run will now go for a short spell before returning to tackle the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) on his home track at Albury on February 25.
Tap 'N' Run was a fast-finishing second behind Another One in the SDRA qualifier at Wagga last year, before going on to run eighth in the final on an unsuitable heavy track.
Stubbs also has the promising Sparring, who was scratched from Wagga on Monday, set to resume at Canberra on Friday.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will stretch Another One out to the mile at Wodonga on Friday.
Another One will contest the $100,000 Wodonga Cup (1590m), where he is drawn wide with barrier 14.
Another One returned to somewhere near his best form with a fast-finishing third placing behind Super Helpful in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on November 11.
Colvin revealed it was a phone call from the Peter Maher stable that led him to Wodonga.
"It's a lovely race," Colvin said.
"The Mahers actually rang up and said there's a lovely race for him there. It works out well because I want to try him over a mile.
"He'll handle it really well, I think. If we go there, the pressure should be on too, they'll run along a bit."
Jake Duffy takes over the ride from the injured Nick Heywood.
Albury trainer John Whitelaw also has The Doctor's Son in the cup, to be ridden by Jason Lyon.
TALENTED Wagga mare Miss Kirribilli will be looking to go one better in Saturday's Highway.
Miss Kirribilli has run gallant seconds at her last two Highway attempts and will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky at Rosehill.
Miss Kirribilli will again be piloted by in-form apprentice Tyler Schiller. They are drawn barrier seven in the TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m).
The four-year-old has never finished further back than second in her five career starts.
Mitch Beer will scratch last-start Gundagai winner Greek Tycoon from the same race after drawing barrier 22. The Donna Scott-trained Our Last Cash is also in the race but has not fared much better in barrier 21.
THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick has made a return to the saddle.
Kissick kicked off his latest comeback at Toowoomba on Saturday night, where he had just the one ride for a seventh placing on the Matt Kropp-trained Wait A Minute.
Kissick has not ridden since April this year. He moved to Queensland in August to work for the Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted stable.
Kissick will remain in that position while also returning to the jockey ranks.
He has his riding weight down to 58 kilograms. He plans to ride at Toowoomba and Grafton this weekend.
WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel has welcomed stable rider Anaëlle Gangotena to the apprentice jockey ranks.
Gangotena has ridden 20 winners on the picnic circuit and has now been granted approval to ride professionally.
She will claim two kilograms and can ride at 56kg.
Gangotena will have her first professional ride at Canberra on Friday, where she is set to ride Exaggerate for Gorrel.
She joins the in-form Molly Bourke as the stable's two apprentice jockeys. Both can be booked for rides through Gorrel.
It was a good weekend for the Gorrel stable as Georgian Court claimed the $20,000 Hay Cup (1400m). On the same day, Bourke rode the Joseph Jones-trained She's All In to victory in the Adaminaby Cup (1400m) at Sapphire Coast.
DANNY Beasley did his chances of a Hong Kong stopover on his way home no harm as he piloted Lim's Kosciuszko to a first-up victory on Singapore Gold Cup day on Saturday.
Lim's Kosciuszko has been nominated for the Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) and Hong Kong Mile (1600m) on the big international group one day next month.
The connections are yet to hear if they have gained an invite but Beasley would ride Lim's Kosciuszko at the meeting, on his way home to Wagga, should he get a start.
IMPRESSIVE Wagga trial winner from Monday, the unraced Last Ditch Effort, may not get to debut in Australia.
The Mitch Beer-trained three-year-old, who won a trial by four lengths on Monday, is being vetted to be sold to Hong Kong.
Last Ditch Effort is a full brother to Gwenneth, who was a two-time city-winning mare for Beer.
MATTHEW Dale will depart his Canberra training base early next month.
Dale will transfer his Canberra training operation to Goulburn, while also keeping his Moruya satellite stable going.
The rule that Canberra horses go to the bottom of the ballot in Highways was one of the main reasons behind the move and a source of great frustration for Dale. From his new Goulburn base, his horses will now be treated equally with other country NSW gallopers.
It follows on from Nick Olive's move from Canberra to Queanbeyan earlier this month, along with Doug Gorrel's move from the nation's capital to Wagga.
