Tumut's Grace Whyte has been named as a successful phase one athlete by Netball NSW, progressing to phase two of the 2023 state squad selection process.
Whyte was a member of the 2022 under 17's state team, taking on a leadership role within the group.
In July she was selected for the Australian under 17 squad, follwoing her most valuable player performance as vice-captain of NSW's gold medal team at the 2022 national championships.
Following in the footsteps of fellow Riverina local Sophie Fawns, she was selected as a 2023 training partner with the NSW Swifts for the upcoming Super Netball season.
An accomplished shooter, Whyte has also played basketball for NSW.
The Tumut local debuted in the NSW premier league in 2021, and currently plays for Manly-Warringah.
Whyte was granted an exemption from the phase one trial held on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
