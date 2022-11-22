The Daily Advertiser

Tumut netballer through to next phase of state team trials

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
Grace Whyte has made it to phase two of the Netball NSW under 19s state team selection process. Picture by Netball NSW

Tumut's Grace Whyte has been named as a successful phase one athlete by Netball NSW, progressing to phase two of the 2023 state squad selection process.

