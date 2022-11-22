Strong SIRU representation in Brumies Super W training squad

Southern Inland Rugby Union has a strong showing in ACT Brumbies extended Super W training squad, with seven local players on the list.
Biola Dawa, Ivy Merlehan (CSU), Harriet Elleman, Amy Hart (Waratahs), Amelia Lolotonga, Fapiola Uoifalelahi (Griffith), and Apryll Green (Wagga Ctity) all received spots in the squad after stellar performances throughout the 2022 SIRU and representative seasons.
The 51-strong training squad includes 20 capped Brumbies, with the rest yet to make a Super W debut.
Brumbies head coach Scott Fava said he hopes the squad will help promote the pathway for young players wanting to reach the elite level.
"It's great to be in a position to select a wider training group pre-Christmas that will form our 2023 squad heading into the new year," Fava said.
"We've approached this stage of selection with an eye to the future and we believe with a targeted rugby and physical development focus, we can lay some important building blocks for the future for the club's Super W program."
The Brumbies 2023 Super W squad will be selected from the group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.