Entertainers delight with lush gardens

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Welcome to 'Kimoss', 107 Balmoral Crescent, Lake Albert. Brimming with charm inside and out, this home has been adored by the current owner for the past 30 years.
The lovingly-maintained gardens help form an eye-catching streetscape. As you approach the home, you will be met with private picture-perfect paved areas.
As you enter the home, you will notice the well-designed floorplan with a blend of formal and informal living areas. A spacious formal lounge and dining to the front of the home provide the perfect position to entertain friends and family in comfort while maintaining privacy.
Family living continues throughout the home with a rumpus room to the rear boasting space and soak up beautiful views of the gardens from every window. The kitchen truly is the heart of this home, featuring a breakfast bar, dishwasher, plenty of cupboard space and adjoining family meals area. There is floating timber flooring through the rumpus and combined meals and kitchen area.
There are four ample bedrooms all with built-in robes and ceiling fans. The main features sizable robe space, feature ceiling rose and lush views of the front garden. Complete with an ensuite complimented with floor-to-ceiling tiles and boasting natural tones, this main bedroom is perfectly suited to those seeking style and space.
The family bathroom services the rest of the home, offering a deep-soaking spa bath, floor-to-ceiling tiles, natural tones and a separate toilet. There is nothing to do but sit and relax in the space.
Enjoy year-round comfort with ducted evaporative cooling, ceiling fans and gas ducted heating.
Car space is accounted for with a single carport under the main roofline plus a remote single tandem garage with pull-through access to the backyard.
Entertaining friends and family has been a highlight for the current owner under the spacious alfresco area that overlooks the beautiful gardens and lock-up shed with roller-door access. There are a number of different entertainment spaces that are protected from the elements.
The rear yard will make you feel as though you are a world away, perfectly manicured gardens with raised brick beds, luscious vines and established trees.
The home is within a seven-minute walk to the Lake Albert foreshore and a short five-minute drive to shops and schools.
