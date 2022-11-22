South Wagga duo Hayden Watling and Jake Scott have been selected in the NSW Country side for the U19 Male National Championships.
Being held in Adelaide from December 15-22, the pair will face some of the best up-and-coming talents from across the country.
Watling was excited ahead of the opportunity with the Tumut teenager privileged to be selected.
"It's very exciting," Watling said.
"Obviously my main goal is to get into the Australian side, but as a junior player this is pretty much the highest level you can get into.
"It's a pretty good privilege to be selected."
Watling has previously made state teams throughout his junior career however was looking forward to playing against some top tier players from other states.
"I think I'm just looking forward to the level of competition," he said.
"I've played against some really good players through my junior years, but I've never played anyone from across Australia.
"I think the level of competition will be very good and I think I'm just looking forward to that as the main thing.
"Also I've never been to South Australia before, so it will be good to explore over there."
With players from areas such as Western, Greater Illawarra and North Coastal, the side represents the best young country talent that the state has to offer.
Although not having played alongside all of his teammates, Watling said that he knows all of them and they should have a good side for the championships.
"I haven't played with all of them," he said.
"But I've either played against them or with them, so I know all of the boys well and it's a good side.
"ACT got disjointed from NSW last year and there was a few good players from the ACT, but apart from that we have got a really solid side and I think we should do quite well."
Watling played his first game for the Blues since returning to South Wagga from Kooringal on the weekend, with him happy to get a few chances to roll the arm over.
"Yeah it was alright," he said.
"I had a little injury at the start of the season, so I was still finding my way back into playing cricket.
"I went alright, it was a little bit dodgy in the first over, but overall I think I came back well in the second spell.
"We had a good win, so it was all good in the end."
Scott's selection comes after a successful start to the season with him most recently scoring a third grade century for Penrith.
In their round five clash against Randwick-Petersham, Scott ended the first day at 99 not out and had to wait until the following week to reach triple figures.
NSW Country will face Western Australia, Vic Country and Vic Metro in the three round games before the finals.
