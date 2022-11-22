The Daily Advertiser

Hayden Watling and Jake Scott have been selected in the NSW Country side for the U19 Male National Championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 22 2022
Hayden Watling has made the switch from Kooringal to South Wagga and will head to the Championships alongside teammate Jake Scott. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga duo Hayden Watling and Jake Scott have been selected in the NSW Country side for the U19 Male National Championships.

