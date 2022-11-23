The Daily Advertiser

A return to Farrer League finals is the goal for new Northern Jets coach Jack Harper

MM
By Matt Malone
November 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Jack Harper roosts the ball at this year's Mirrool Silo Kick. Picture by Les Smith

NEW Northern Jets coach Jack Harper wants to see the club's young playing list live up to potential and return to Farrer League finals next year.

