NEW Northern Jets coach Jack Harper wants to see the club's young playing list live up to potential and return to Farrer League finals next year.
After one season back at his home club, Harper has stepped up to take on the senior coaching job for 2023.
Harper is only 23 and will be the youngest coach within AFL Riverina but boasts experience beyond his years, having held the general manager roles at Belconnen and Noosa.
Harper is excited by the challenge in front of him.
"It's really exciting for me," Harper said.
"It's going to be a challenge, don't get me wrong but it's really exciting because we've got a really good young core group.
"All I want to do is add a little bit more experience around them and some composed ball users.
"We should progress leaps and bounds, really."
Harper was part of a group trying to find a replacement for Josh Avis but ended up taking the role on himself.
He said coaching has always appealed to him.
"I've wanted to get into coaching. I've always wanted to eventually get there," he said.
"To be honest, I thought it would probably be a little bit later in my career but once it was floated in front of me, I became really excited and invested in the idea.
"I'm glad it's come around in the end."
To take on his first coaching gig at his home club makes it extra special.
"Absolutely. You take that as an absolute honour to lead your local junior club and try to reap the rewards and get some success," he said.
"It just makes it extra special that it can be the Jets where I start my coaching career and we'll see what happens."
Assisting Harper will be Sam Fisher. He co-coached the Jets in 2016 alongside Darren Jackson and will step up into the assistant role next year.
"It's really exciting to have his experience on board. He's got a wealth of knowledge and his footy IQ is unbelievable," Harper said.
The Jets have lost young gun Charlie McCormack to Riverina League club Coolamon. He was bound to be away for most of the year with representative duties but whatever football he gets to play locally will be at the Hoppers.
The Jets are yet to announce any signings but are closing in on a couple of big ones.
After finishing fifth in 2021, the Jets didn't get to officially return to finals given the series was cancelled due to COVID.
This year, they finished sixth, a game outside the five. It means the Jets haven't played finals since 2016 and Harper has made it his goal to get the Jets back amongst the action in September.
"I don't want to look too far ahead but the obvious (goal) is to play finals," he said.
"It's still really frustrating that we didn't get there last year when we had the team that could challenge the top clubs and we showed that.
"If we add some experience around our younger guys then we probably look at being a completely new team, in terms of how we go about things. Finals definitely isn't out of our reach and that's the main goal.
"Win majority of our games in the home season, make the most of it and then hopefully get to finals and give it a really good shake."
