Rachel Trenaman's Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to secure their spot in the WBBL's Challenger final when they come up against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday night.
The Hurricanes have qualified for their first finals series since WBBL02 and will be hoping to end a two-game losing streak when they face the Heat in Adelaide.
The Hurricanes are all square with the Heat this season, losing to the Heat by four wickets in Hobart earlier this month before ending up on top when the two sides played in a rain-shortened match in Adelaide.
If successful against the Heat, the Hurricanes will then play Adelaide Strikers for a spot in the final against the dominant Sydney Sixers.
Trenaman has recently returned to the top of the order in the Hurricanes' batting line-up and while being able to get a start hasn't been able to make the most of her opportunities with scores of eight, six, 17 and 18 in her last four innings.
After missing the last WBBL campaign due to injury, Trenaman finally got her opportunity to debut for the Hurricanes with her blasting out of the blocks with a knock of 31 against her former side Sydney Thunder.
The Hurricanes finished fourth after the regular season with seven wins and six losses with only one game being abandoned due to weather.
Trenaman's teammates Nicola Carey and Heather Graham were this week named in the Twenty20 Australian side set to tour India next month.
