BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This simply outstanding two-storey home is located in dress-circle Dalkeith Avenue in Lake Albert's prestigious Lakeside Estate.
Unashamedly designed to suit the growing family, offering all the comforts and conveniences that belong in a home of this quality.
The expansive main living area is on the ground floor. Upon entering home is the atmospheric lounge room featuring a cosy wood fireplace enclosed in floor-to-ceiling stonework.
The lounge room flows into the formal dining room with gorgeous views over a sparkling in-ground pool and landscaped gardens.
The kitchen offers stone bench tops, Smeg oven and cooktop, plus an enormous gourmet pantry.
Also on the ground floor is an additional informal living space with a casual meals area, a comfortable family room, plus a convenient downstairs toilet off the laundry.
The family room on the ground floor opens onto the outdoor alfresco area. Outdoors boasts an 11-metre lap pool, an open fireplace, built-in barbecue, expansive paving, a manicured garden and grassed area.
All four bedrooms are located upstairs with a central modern bathroom, featuring a back-to-wall bath with a recessed shelf and waterfall spout. The main bedroom is complete with a generous walk-in robe that flows into the ensuite.
Comfort is assured with a woodfire place, ducted heating and cooling and ceiling fans in three of the bedrooms.
Located in a popular Lakeside location, close to the shores of beautiful Lake Albert and a short drive to Wagga Country Club, Boat Club and Kooringal Mall shopping complex.
