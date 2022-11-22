The Daily Advertiser

Communication breakdown between NSW government and Nurses and Midwives Union leads to fourth strike

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Base Hospital nurses and midwives protesting in September. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's nurses will walk off the job for the fourth time on Wednesday as they wait to engage in negotiations over staffing ratios and other demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.