Wagga's nurses will walk off the job for the fourth time on Wednesday as they wait to engage in negotiations over staffing ratios and other demands.
Nurses and midwives across NSW will strike from 7am on November 23 until 7am the following day in the hopes of securing nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals.
Wagga NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) delegate Natalie Ellis said staff from an entire ward at Wagga Base Hospital will be joining the action.
Since the first industrial action in February, she said there had been no progress in government negotiations.
"There were some talks that we've not had for years on our behalf recently, and then they kind of fizzled to a stop," Ms Ellis said.
"They've sorted stuff out with train drivers, they've negotiated with teachers. We've had three strikes and we've got nothing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rallies will be held this morning across the state, and the NSWNMA encouraged community members to join.
NSWNMA general secretary Shaye Candish said nurses were feeling ignored and left behind.
She said Labor's staff staffing policy announcement had prompted talks with the current government, but had not lead to "real solutions".
"Since our first statewide strike on 15 February, nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond to put patient care ahead of their own basic needs," Ms Canish said.
"It is now mid-November and no real solutions have been offered to address the health staffing or workload crisis.
Wagga nurses and midwives will meet at 9.30am at the Victory Memorial Gardens, before marching down Baylis St.
"We want it to be public," Ms Ellis said.
"We actually need the community - it's about patient safety and so our community is who we're fighting for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.