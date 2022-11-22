The Daily Advertiser

St Michaels captain Nathan Corby has been left pleased following a good opening round performance against South Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 3:30pm
Luke Hipwell gets a shot away during St Michaels clash against South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Despite going down in their opening match of the season, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is optimistic that his side will be much more competitive after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

