Despite going down in their opening match of the season, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is optimistic that his side will be much more competitive after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.
St Michaels reached 7-150 off their 20 overs on the back of some impressive knocks from Darni Yerradimme (37) and Ben Snell (26).
The batting performance has been praised by Corby who stated that it shows massive improvement from what they have been able to achieve with the bat over the last couple of years.
"Yes very good signs I think," Corby said.
"I'm very happy with the batting as usually we would be five or six for not many, so to have a start like that I'm very impressed.
"Our starts were the main problem last year as we were chewing up too many balls and taking too long to get started.
"I said to the boys after the game that everything has changed from last year, the vibe and the attitude around how we want to be playing cricket as a group and individually was very impressive."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
With a reasonable target to defend, it took some aggressive batting from Warren Clunes (51) and Joel Robinson (46no) to get the Blues over the line with just two balls to spare.
Corby said a couple of big overs and some extras at inopportune times cost his side, but he was still happy with the effort shown.
"We had young Finn (Jenkins) and we wanted to give him a bowl," he said.
"Coming over from the Cats last year and only playing fourth grade, he had trained the house down.
"I really wanted to give him an opportunity in firsts to have a bowl just to see where he is at with his own progression with his skills.
"Then a couple of boys I think were a bit nervous with the ball and a couple of no-balls and big overs blew it out of our hands.
"There was a bit of miscommunication in the final overs as we thought we had them at 12 runs off 12 balls but I think they needed maybe nine off 12."
While going down Corby was super impressed with pair Shahzad Mir (1-22) and Connor McGinn (0-19) who were the pick of the St Michaels bowlers.
"They were very good," he said.
"Shaz who was one of the debutantes bowled unbelievably coming from playing for the third grade warriors team and stepping straight up and bowling four overs like he did it was very impressive.
"Then Ginny coming over from South Wagga and playing against them boys he bowled very well."
Up against Kooringal this weekend, Corby said he was just glad to be back out on the paddock after a delayed start to the season.
"I think everyone is just super keen to get a game," he said.
The Colts will head into the game without Hamish Starr, Sam Gainsford and Darcy Irvine with Corby saying they may also have some changes ahead of Saturday's clash.
"It's all depending on availability," he said.
"I know some of the boys have got some harvest work coming up and some others have got some weddings on too.
"I'll know a bit more later in the week."
