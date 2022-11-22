My own grandparents (they were never my "grand-friends") proudly called themselves "pensioners" because to be in receipt of a pension indicated one's country's gratitude for a life of hard work. They enjoyed going to meetings of the "senior cits" and firing off criticisms to local MPs, the council and such. This was in the Botany/Mascot district so, yes, things got robust at times, but age did not weary them.