Oh no, not another booklet of words-to-avoid in case we offend someone ("Oh dear - or is that madam?" Weekend Advertiser, Nov 19).
Some "coalition" of quangos, generously funded from the public purse, has put together a list of affectionate and/or scurrilous terms used when talking to "old people" that must be avoided at all costs, lest we codgers suffer an identity infarction and drop dead on the spot from the barbarism of the language. Yeah, happens all the time.
How much did the "research" and this resultant tome of verboten words cost me? That's what I'd like to know. I've been called a multitude of names and I can't recall one that wasn't accurate to at least some degree.
However, the only people I allow to call me "Darlin'" or "Sweetie" are middle-aged barkeeps named Shirl or Doreen in low-at-heel pubs. Because that's all they ever call anyone; and if they don't call me that it's because I've done something wrong and am about to be barred; and, within moments, to be summarily tipped out by a bouncer called Steve or Dan.
My own grandparents (they were never my "grand-friends") proudly called themselves "pensioners" because to be in receipt of a pension indicated one's country's gratitude for a life of hard work. They enjoyed going to meetings of the "senior cits" and firing off criticisms to local MPs, the council and such. This was in the Botany/Mascot district so, yes, things got robust at times, but age did not weary them.
The only descriptor I object to is "mate". Having some complete stranger pass me a burger that I've paid for and call me "mate" offends me: "It still cost me 7 bucks!" I want to scream. "What sort of 'mate' are you?"
FOLLOWING on from a record number of drowning deaths in the past year, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia is urging all parents and carers in your area to always 'Keep Watch' around the water.
Our latest research reveals 549 children aged 0 to 4 have died from drowning in Australia in the past 20 years.
Forty per cent were aged just one year old. This clearly reveals there needs to be much more action on supervising young children around water - which is why we urge everybody to 'Keep Watch' through an awareness campaign.
The drowning risk for young children peaks in summer; 38 percent of all drowning deaths take place between December and February.
More than half of all deaths occurred in swimming pools, making pools the leading location for drowning among young children. Drowning in young children is often quick and silent.
Everyday distractions like answering the front door, checking on dinner in the oven or answering a text message can divert someone's attention away from the crucial task of supervision.
This can then enable a child to enter the pool area unaccompanied. Active supervision means giving your full attention - and avoiding distractions. It is important that you check your pool fence and gate. Pool gates should never be propped open for any reason.
The 2022 Keep Watch campaign urges parents and caregivers to actively supervise children around water, restrict children's access to water, teach children water safety skills and for adults to learn how to respond to an emergency.
