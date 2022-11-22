Men finally get a hit at French Fields

The first games of the Wagga Softball Association men's competition have finally been played after rounds one to four were washed out.
After the competition's future was in doubt prior to the season starting, an emergency meeting to prioritise players time and day preferences helped it hang on.
Turvey Park coach Sharon Hall said she's excited her team has finally been able to play after a drawn out start to the season.
"We weren't getting rained off the diamond, but we were nearly blown off last night, so it was quite windy," Hall said.
"It wasn't the best conditions but it was nice to actually finally get out there and start with season."
Rain did arrive during the game, but despite the miserable weather, play was not stopped.
Hall said her side was one that struggled at first to get enough players for the season but an injection of fresh faces has stabilised the side.
"We were sort of struggling a bit at the start to have numbers and then this group of young fellows put their hands up and said, oh, we'll give it a go," she said.
"I think a lot of them probably have a cricketing background and stuff like that, and haven't played so few years."
"It's a good team and they're just a bunch of mates and they're having a good time."
With just three teams in the men's competition this year, two games are played on a Monday night, with one side each week playing both games.
With four rounds already washed out, the association is exploring options to reschedule missed games.
Hall said she is hopeful the games can be rescheduled and that clubs have been contacted in relation to the missed games.
"Everyone is in the same boat, the players are paying their money to play so it's frustrating but not something that can be helped," she said.
"The association's trying to do the best they can and the players want to get out there, it's the same for everyone. It's not just one team being affected or anything."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
