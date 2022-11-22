East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard has lured his nephew Liam to Gumly Oval.
Liam Hard has signed with the Hawks for season 2023 fresh off a best-on-ground performance for Dingley in the Southern Football League reserve grade grand final.
Liam was a premiership player in Dingley's senior success in 2019 and was best afield in the club's reserve grade flag in September.
Boasting plenty of experience at division one level in the Southern Football League, Liam provides the Hawks with one of the signings of the Farrer off-season to date.
The experienced Hawks coach was thrilled to welcome Liam, a talented midfielder and forward, to EWK and is looking forward to coaching him for the first time.
"I'm rapt to have him on board," Matt said.
"Obviously family, to have your son there and your daughters tied up with the netball, it's obviously a pretty exciting time for our family, which obviously means his family will travel up and watch him as well. As far as the family connection goes, it's super.
"He's obviously an experienced footballer, he's played a lot of football. He's pretty clever around goals and he'll go through our midfield as well.
"He's got a lot of footy nous so I'm very excited to have him on board. Not just for family but his football ability. I'm very excited about what he'll bring to the East Wagga Football Club with his enthusiasm and professionalism. It will be good."
The 28-year-old will bring a lot of experience from higher levels.
"He's played some good footy down in Melbourne. He's played some div one footy down there and played in a senior premiership in the Southern Football League," Matt said.
"He hasn't done a heap in the last few years just through being pretty keen on his cricket as well, and some soft tissue injuries and a few different things. I'm confident he'll hold his own."
The Hawks hope the addition of another Hard, who will travel from Melbourne, and some further signings will help offset a couple key losses for next year.
EWK have welcomed Alex Smith from Turvey Park and Ayden Hill from Croydon North MLOC, while Connor Quade also returns from a season at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Smith was part of Marrar's 2017 premiership and has since spent time at Lockhart and Turvey Park but returns to the Hawks, where he played junior football.
Hill, a Turvey Park junior, has most recently played with Croyden in the fourth division of the Eastern Football League, where he claimed runner up best and fairest in 2019.
Hard is happy to have the trio at the club, particularly after the loss of this year's key recruits Nico Sedgwick and Heath Northey.
An overseas trip for Northey also means the likelihood of fellow Sydney-based travellers Jeremiah Lenisaurua, Wilson Thomas and Josh Beets returning as doubtful.
"It's been a big commitment from those boys and they were absolutely super in their commitment to us," Hard said.
The Hawks have been busy over the off-season with Liam Hard's arrival following the return of Nick Hull, Jacob Tiernan, Quade, Smith and the addition of Hill.
Hull, a two-time Gerald Clear Medal winner, played a couple of reserve grade games late in the season for the Hawks but will make a full-time return to playing in 2023.
"Hully's obviously another presence we hope," Matt Hard said.
"Getting Nick Hull back into your team is exciting for everybody I think. He's had a bit going on the last couple of years so we're rapt Nick's decided to come back out."
Hull will provide a lethal ruck combination alongside Kyle North-Flanagan, while also giving the Hawks another tall option in attack.
"What that basically means is that we're not going to lose anything. Whether Nick or Kyle are in the ruck, we're not going to lose too much so that's a positive," Hard said.
"We're going to be pretty well represented at most stoppages."
