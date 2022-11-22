The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal have landed the signature of Southern Football League premiership player Liam Hard

By Matt Malone
November 22 2022 - 5:30pm
New East Wagga-Kooringal recruit Liam Hard in action for Dingley this year. Picture by Dingley Football Netball Club

East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard has lured his nephew Liam to Gumly Oval.

