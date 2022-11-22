The Daily Advertiser

Wagga jockey Nick Heywood sustained a fractured knee in a fall at Murrumbidgee Turf Club

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Heywood after riding Mogo Magic to victory at Wagga on Monday. Picture by Matt Malone

LEADING Wagga jockey Nick Heywood hopes to be back riding within a couple of weeks after a fall at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.