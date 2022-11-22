LEADING Wagga jockey Nick Heywood hopes to be back riding within a couple of weeks after a fall at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
Heywood fell from the Matt Kelley-trained Mammoth Mountain rounding the final turn in the fifth of eight races on the Wagga Riverside track.
Heywood was taken to Wagga Base Hospital where it was revealed he suffered a fracture to his left knee.
The 26-year-old hopes to be back in the saddle within a couple of weeks.
"The body is pretty sore and bruised," Heywood said.
"There is a small fracture in the left knee so I'll be out for a couple of weeks."
Heywood had already ridden a winning double at Wagga on Monday, continuing a good season for the hard-working jockey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.