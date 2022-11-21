A truck driver who crashed on the Hume Highway at Albury and reduced southbound traffic to one lane has been penalised.
The single-vehicle accident occurred at the Borella Road offramp in East Albury on Tuesday morning.
The 57-year-old male driver was not injured, but was issued with an infringement notice for negligent driving.
Emergency services were called at around 8.40am following reports of a crash.
The B-double went over a fence and hit median strip barrier before it came to a stop on the grassed area next to the northbound lanes of the highway.
"Officers attached to Albury Highway Patrol commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash and have issued the driver with an infringement for negligent driving," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
