EXPERIENCED Goulburn horseman Scott Collings likened unbeaten three-year-old Mogo Magic to accomplished country sprinter Handle The Truth after his impressive Wagga victory.
Mogo Magic made it two wins from two starts for Collings and jockey Nick Heywood after an easy three and a half-length victory in the Bryan Reardon MTC Life Member C,G&E Class One Handicap (1065m) on Monday.
After winning by six and a half-lengths on debut at Sapphire Coast, Mogo Magic produced another dominant performance, this time on the Wagga Riverside circuit.
The two effortless victories prompted Collings to compare the rising star with 2019 Kosciuszko winner Handle The Truth.
Collings used to train in partnership with Keith Dryden and had a bit to do with Handle The Truth as a young horse. The Canberra grey has since gone on to record nine career wins and $1.7 million in earnings.
Collings believes he is every bit as good as Handle The Truth as a young horse.
"I think so, yes. That's a big call but I think he is. I think he's going in that direction," Collings said.
Collings also believes Mogo Magic is going to get a lot better. Both in time, and potentially ridden a little differently.
"He's still so green, he doesn't really know what he's doing yet. He's just beating them because he's pretty good," Collings said.
"I think he'll get 1200 (metres).
"In his jump outs at home and in one of his trials, we've tried to teach him to take a sit and I think he's a better horse when he has a sit. I think he's got a better turn of foot.
"Just in these smaller fields, we've just been taking bad luck out of the equation and just letting him go to the front but I think he'll be a better horse when he's got someone to follow."
Mogo Magic was bred by former trainer Scott Henman. The three-year-old Duporth gelding is the first progeny out of Zoumagic, a mare that Collings used to train in partnership with Dryden.
Henman purchased the mare from an online broodmare sale and races Mogo Magic with other connections.
After two barrier trials and then two race starts this campaign, Collings suggested Mogo Magic may head for a spell before tackling some Highways next preparation.
"I'll talk to the rest of the owner group but there is a big chance he'll go to the paddock now," he said.
"Nick (Heywood) did say just then that he thinks he is going to be a better horse in the next couple of preparations. He's only a three-year-old so it's no good rushing. So there's a big chance he'll go to the paddock."
