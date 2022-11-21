The Daily Advertiser

Trainer Scott Collings declares unbeaten three-year-old Mogo Magic as good as a young Handle The Truth

By Matt Malone
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:21am, first published November 22 2022 - 10:30am
Mogo Magic continues the unbeaten start to his career with a dominant victory at Wagga on Monday. Picture by Matt Malone

EXPERIENCED Goulburn horseman Scott Collings likened unbeaten three-year-old Mogo Magic to accomplished country sprinter Handle The Truth after his impressive Wagga victory.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

