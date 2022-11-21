WAGGA apprentice jockey Hannah Williams continued her good form in the saddle by taking out a heat of Racing NSW's rising star series on Monday.
Williams combined with her boss, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, on Carnival Miss ($4.40) to take out the Xmas Party Races MTC Saturday Nov 26 Class Three Handicap (1200m).
The region's best apprentices came together as part of the series but it was Williams who got most out of Carnival Miss to edge out Miss Elsie May ($2.80) by a neck in an all-Wagga finish.
They gapped their rivals with Canberra sprinter Feel The Knight ($2.60) a further two and a half lengths back in third.
The win was a strong return from Carnival Miss, who took her record to four wins from 19 starts.
Colvin was happy with his mare going into the race but was not overly confident of a first-up win.
"She'd been going well. There were a couple of nice horses in it, actually, and being first-up, she hadn't had fantastic first-up form but she grinded away," Colvin said.
"You could say it was a bit surprising.
"She'd been going good, she had a little setback there a while back but she'd picked back up and I had a good look at her when she paraded and she looked pretty good. She looked pretty much what she looks like when she's fit and raring to go."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Carnival Miss has only won over 1000 and 1200m distances but did run a slashing second in the Queen of the South on Wagga Gold Cup day this year.
Colvin is keen to stretch the mare out to 1600m.
"I think she'll get up to a mile," he said.
"I was just going to see how she went today and have a bit of a look.
"She's got a bit of ability and she can be a bit quirky but she hasn't been too bad lately. She might have turned the corner and settle down to be a racehorse.
"Her mother (Miss Bemuse) had a lot of ability as well but she was a bit quirky too like that."
Colvin was also pleased to see his apprentice take the rising stars heat.
"It was a top ride. She did exactly what we planned to do and it worked terrific," he said.
"It's good for her."
Meantime, Wagga jockey Nick Heywood was taken to hospital after a fall on Mammoth Mountain in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1800m).
Heywood fell rounding the home turn and fortunately escaped any serious injury. He was taken to hospital with hip soreness.
The Wagga hoop had already landed a winning double after success on Mogo Magic ($1.40) and Sledge ($2.60).
Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield also enjoyed success with Kinross ($10), winning the F&M Class One Handicap (1065m).
