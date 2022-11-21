The Daily Advertiser

Gary Colvin and Hannah Williams combine for rising star heat win on Carnival Miss

MM
By Matt Malone
November 21 2022 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Williams guides Carnival Miss (right) to victory over Miss Elsie May at Wagga on Monday. Picture by Matt Malone

WAGGA apprentice jockey Hannah Williams continued her good form in the saddle by taking out a heat of Racing NSW's rising star series on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.