A man aged in his mid-60s has been charged after a raid on a Riverina home saw police allegedly discover almost half a kilogram of cannabis the day after intercepting cocaine.
Murrumbidgee Police District detectives investigating the alleged flow of drugs in the Griffith area, which saw them seize a mail consignment "containing a suspicious substance" on Thursday last week.
Subsequent testing revealed the package allegedly contained cocaine worth up to $28,000 on the street, police said.
A search warrant was executed the following day at a premises at Bowditch Place in Griffith just before midday.
Police allege they discovered almost 470g of cannabis, potentially worth $9000, during the search.
A 63-year-old man who was arrested at the scene was taken to Griffith police station and later charged with supplying a prohibited plant and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was granted bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court on December 21.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
