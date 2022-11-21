The Daily Advertiser

Cocaine, cannabis seized in Griffith drug supply stings

By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:26pm, first published November 21 2022 - 5:13pm
Cannabis and cocaine have allegedly been seized by police investigating drug supply in the Griffith area. Picture by NSW Police

A man aged in his mid-60s has been charged after a raid on a Riverina home saw police allegedly discover almost half a kilogram of cannabis the day after intercepting cocaine.

