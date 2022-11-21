The NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association boys water polo championships have started in Wagga.
Seven teams representing school zones across the state gathered at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Monday for the first games in the four day competition.
Kooringal High School student Cooper Gray is the only local face in the Riverina side, with his teammates all coming from Murray and Albury High Schools.
Riverina emerged victorious in both their games on day one of the competition, defeating Sydney East 7-5 and North West 10-4.
Teams will play each other multiple times over the first three days for ladder positions, before the finals are played on Thursday.
Riverina will play the same teams again on day two, before facing Sydney North an the combined Sydney South West/Sydney West side on Wednesday. They will not play Hunter before the final day of competition.
After two years of COVID-19 interruptions, this is the first opportunity many athletes will have had to represent their school regions.
The girls championships were held in October in Sutherland, with the Riverina team taking out bronze.
This year's competition marks the 40th anniversary of NSWCHSSA water polo.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
