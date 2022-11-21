The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera Race Club rejoice after their cup is added to the qualifiers for the 2023 Big Dance

By Matt Malone
Updated November 22 2022 - 9:00am, first published November 21 2022 - 5:20pm
Scarlet Prince races to victory in the Leone Vrieling Memorial Cup (1600m) at Narrandera last month. Picture by Les Smith

NEXT year's Narrandera Cup will be a qualifier for the $2 million Big Dance.

